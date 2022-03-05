Minnesota takes on Northwestern following Battle’s 39-point showing

Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-15, 4-15 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (13-15, 6-13 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays the Northwestern Wildcats after Jamison Battle scored 39 points in Minnesota’s 84-73 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Wildcats have gone 9-6 in home games. Northwestern is eighth in the Big Ten shooting 34.4% from deep, led by Pete Nance shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.

The Golden Gophers are 4-15 in conference games. Minnesota is 6-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Minnesota won 77-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Luke Loewe led Minnesota with 24 points, and Nance led Northwestern with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nance is averaging 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Payton Willis is averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Gophers. Battle is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 73.4 points, 25.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

