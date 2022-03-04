Mississippi 70, No. 23 Florida 60

FLORIDA (21-10)
Dut 0-1 0-0 0, Merritt 0-1 0-0 0, Broughton 9-22 2-2 26, Moore 4-10 2-3 11, Rickards 2-14 0-0 4, de Oliveira 3-7 3-3 9, Toonders 0-0 0-0 0, Rimdal 2-2 0-0 4, Warren 1-4 4-4 6, Tatyana Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 21-63 11-12 60
MISSISSIPPI (23-7)
Collins 2-13 0-0 5, Scott 2-4 4-4 8, Austin 10-16 7-10 27, Monk 4-9 3-4 11, Reid 0-3 2-2 2, Kitchens 0-0 0-0 0, Puckett 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 6-14 2-4 15, Bracey 0-0 0-0 0, Salary 0-0 0-0 0, Harris-Smith 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 0-0 2-2 2, Totals 24-60 20-26 70
|Florida
|15
|10
|16
|19
|—
|60
|Mississippi
|20
|12
|16
|22
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Florida 7-19 (Broughton 6-10, Moore 1-4, Rickards 0-1, de Oliveira 0-2, Warren 0-2), Mississippi 2-18 (Collins 1-12, Reid 0-2, Puckett 0-1, Baker 1-3). Assists_Florida 9 (Rickards 5), Mississippi 15 (Reid 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida 36 (Rickards 8), Mississippi 41 (Austin 13). Total Fouls_Florida 19, Mississippi 16. Technical Fouls_Florida Broughton 1, Mississippi Austin 1. A_6,880.
