Sports News

Missouri St. 61, Florida St. 50

The Associated Press
March 17, 2022 11:56 pm
FLORIDA ST. (17-14)

Howard 0-5 0-0 0, Baldwin 2-8 2-4 6, Gordon 3-8 6-6 12, Jones 1-8 2-2 4, Puisis 1-3 0-0 3, Myers 2-7 0-0 4, Timpson 3-4 2-4 8, Bejedi 2-5 2-4 7, Jackson 0-5 2-2 2, Weber 1-2 2-2 4, Totals 15-55 18-24 50

MISSOURI ST. (25-7)

Ezeh 2-4 0-2 4, Jackson 3-7 0-0 6, Bhinhar 5-11 0-0 12, Calip 3-14 1-4 7, Wilson 3-7 5-6 11, White 4-15 3-4 11, Delarue 0-0 0-0 0, Nwachukwu 3-4 4-4 10, Rocca 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 13-20 61

Florida St. 11 18 10 11 50
Missouri St. 18 11 21 11 61

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 2-10 (Howard 0-2, Jones 0-1, Puisis 1-2, Bejedi 1-2, Jackson 0-3), Missouri St. 2-9 (Bhinhar 2-3, Calip 0-3, Wilson 0-2, Rocca 0-1). Assists_Florida St. 9 (Gordon 5), Missouri St. 6 (Calip 3). Fouled Out_Missouri St. Jackson. Rebounds_Florida St. 41 (Baldwin 8), Missouri St. 45 (Calip 7, Ezeh 7, Nwachukwu 7). Total Fouls_Florida St. 18, Missouri St. 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_366.

Sports News

