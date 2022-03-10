MLB Calendar

March 13 — Mandatory reporting date.
March 17/18 — Exhibition games start.
March 22 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.
TBD — Salary arbitration hearings, held remotely.
April 7 — Opening day.
TBD — Amateur draft.
July 19 — All-Star Game, Los Angeles.
Juy 25 — Deadline for agreement between MLB and players’ association for 2024 international draft.
Aug. 11 — Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.
Aug. 21 — Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.
Oct. 5 — Regular season ends.
Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.
