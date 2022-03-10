MLB Calendar

Trending:
The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 9:11 pm
March 13 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 17/18 — Exhibition games start.

March 22 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

TBD — Salary arbitration hearings, held remotely.

April 7 — Opening day.

TBD — Amateur draft.

July 19 — All-Star Game, Los Angeles.

Juy 25 — Deadline for agreement between MLB and players’ association for 2024 international draft.

Aug. 11 — Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 21 — Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

Oct. 5 — Regular season ends.

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

