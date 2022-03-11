Trending:
MLS Commissioner Don Garber gets US Soccer Fricker Award

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 10:37 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber was given the 2022 Werner Fricker Builder Award by the U.S. Soccer Federation on Friday.

The 64-year-old succeeded Doug Logan as MLS commissioner in 1999 and has overseen the league’s expansion from 10 to 29 teams and the opening of 26 soccer-specific stadiums in the U.S. and Canada.

The Werner Fricker Builder Award is given to an individual or group who dedicate at least 20 years to the sport and establish a lasting legacy in American soccer.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

