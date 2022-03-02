On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 1 0 0 3 4 0
D.C. United 1 0 0 3 3 0
Atlanta 1 0 0 3 3 1
New York 1 0 0 3 3 1
Orlando City 1 0 0 3 2 0
New England 0 0 1 1 2 2
Philadelphia 0 0 1 1 1 1
Toronto FC 0 0 1 1 1 1
Chicago 0 0 1 1 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 0 1 1 0 0
New York City FC 0 1 0 0 0 1
CF Montréal 0 1 0 0 0 2
Charlotte FC 0 1 0 0 0 3
Cincinnati 0 1 0 0 0 5

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Austin FC 1 0 0 3 5 0
Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 3 0
LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 1 0
Nashville 1 0 0 3 1 0
Portland 0 0 1 1 2 2
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 1 1
Minnesota United 0 0 1 1 1 1
Houston 0 0 1 1 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 1 1 0 0
Seattle 0 1 0 0 0 1
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 3
Sporting Kansas City 0 1 0 0 1 3
Colorado 0 1 0 0 0 3
Vancouver 0 1 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, February 26

Minnesota 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

        Insight by MuleSoft: Defense Health Agency will describe how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by DoD branches in this free webinar.

Columbus 4, Vancouver 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 0

Toronto FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

D.C. United 3, Charlotte FC 0

Austin FC 5, Cincinnati 0

Chicago 0, Miami 0, tie

New York 3, San Jose 1

New England 2, Portland 2, tie

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday, February 27

Orlando City 2, CF Montréal 0

Atlanta 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

LA Galaxy 1, New York City FC 0

Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie

Nashville 1, Seattle 0

Saturday, March 5

FC Dallas at New England, 1:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 2 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 5:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.

New York City FC at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

Miami at Austin FC, 4 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

CF Montréal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 13

Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|8 A Practitioner’s Guide to the...
3|8 Turnkey Data Protection Powered by...
3|8 Maximizing Service Maps to Include the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Typhoon decommissioning ceremony