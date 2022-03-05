Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Columbus
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|D.C. United
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|New York
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Orlando City
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|New York City FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|CF Montréal
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Charlotte FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Austin FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|LA Galaxy
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Nashville
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Portland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Minnesota United
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Houston
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|FC Dallas
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|San Jose
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Colorado
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Vancouver
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Minnesota 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Columbus 4, Vancouver 0
Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 0
Toronto FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
D.C. United 3, Charlotte FC 0
Austin FC 5, Cincinnati 0
Chicago 0, Miami 0, tie
New York 3, San Jose 1
New England 2, Portland 2, tie
Orlando City 2, CF Montréal 0
Atlanta 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
LA Galaxy 1, New York City FC 0
Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie
Nashville 1, Seattle 0
New England 1, FC Dallas 0
New York at Toronto FC, 2 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 5:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Orlando City at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.
New York City FC at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Austin FC, 4 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
CF Montréal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Toronto FC at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Austin FC at Portland, 10 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
