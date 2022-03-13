Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|2
|0
|1
|7
|9
|4
|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|New York
|2
|0
|0
|6
|7
|2
|D.C. United
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|2
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|0
|6
|5
|5
|Chicago
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|0
|New York City FC
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|2
|Orlando City
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|New England
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|5
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|7
|Toronto FC
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Charlotte FC
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|CF Montréal
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|0
|1
|7
|6
|1
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|2
|Austin FC
|2
|1
|0
|6
|10
|2
|Colorado
|2
|1
|0
|6
|5
|3
|LA Galaxy
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|3
|Portland
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|3
|FC Dallas
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Houston
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|Nashville
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|3
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Minnesota United
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|San Jose
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|8
|Vancouver
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New England 1, FC Dallas 0
New York 4, Toronto FC 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston 0
Philadelphia 2, CF Montréal 1
Columbus 3, San Jose 3, tie
D.C. United 1, Cincinnati 0
Orlando City 0, Chicago 0, tie
Nashville 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Colorado 3, Atlanta 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0
New York City FC 0, Vancouver 0, tie
LA Galaxy 1, Charlotte FC 0
Austin FC 5, Miami 1
Portland 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
New York City FC 4, CF Montréal 1
Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1
Los Angeles FC 2, Miami 0
Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 2
Houston 2, Vancouver 1
Chicago 2, D.C. United 0
Real Salt Lake 3, New England 2
Cincinnati 2, Orlando City 1
Philadelphia 2, San Jose 0
FC Dallas 2, Nashville 0
Colorado 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
Portland 1, Austin FC 0
Atlanta 2, Charlotte FC 1
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.
Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.
New England at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Austin FC, 4:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
