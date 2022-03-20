All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|1
|10
|7
|2
|Columbus
|2
|0
|2
|8
|10
|5
|Chicago
|2
|0
|2
|8
|5
|1
|New York
|2
|1
|1
|7
|8
|4
|Orlando City
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|2
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|1
|7
|8
|8
|D.C. United
|2
|2
|0
|6
|5
|4
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|0
|6
|5
|8
|New York City FC
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|4
|New England
|1
|2
|1
|4
|6
|8
|Toronto FC
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|8
|Charlotte FC
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|7
|CF Montréal
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|11
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|10
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|0
|1
|10
|6
|3
|Minnesota United
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|2
|Austin FC
|2
|1
|1
|7
|11
|3
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|0
|1
|7
|6
|1
|FC Dallas
|2
|1
|1
|7
|7
|3
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|4
|LA Galaxy
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|4
|Houston
|1
|1
|2
|5
|3
|3
|Portland
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|7
|Seattle
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Nashville
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|5
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|8
|San Jose
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|9
|Vancouver
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, March 12
New York City FC 4, CF Montréal 1
Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1
Los Angeles FC 2, Miami 0
Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 2
Houston 2, Vancouver 1
Chicago 2, D.C. United 0
Real Salt Lake 3, New England 2
Cincinnati 2, Orlando City 1
Philadelphia 2, San Jose 0
FC Dallas 2, Nashville 0
Colorado 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
Portland 1, Austin FC 0
Sunday, March 13
Atlanta 2, Charlotte FC 1
Minnesota 1, New York 0
Saturday, March 19
Cincinnati 3, Miami 1
Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0
Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 1
Orlando City 1, LA Galaxy 0
CF Montréal 3, Atlanta 3, tie
Chicago 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
Charlotte FC 3, New England 1
Minnesota 1, San Jose 0
FC Dallas 4, Portland 1
Colorado 1, Houston 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 2, Nashville 1
Sunday, March 20
Columbus 1, New York 1, tie
Seattle 1, Austin FC 1, tie
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 5 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 27
Orlando City at Portland, 4 p.m.
