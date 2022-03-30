All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 3 0 1 10 7 2 Columbus 2 0 2 8 10 5 Chicago 2 0 2 8 5 1 Orlando City 2 1 2 8 5 3 New York 2 1 1 7 8 4 Atlanta 2 1 1 7 8 8 D.C. United 2 2 0 6 5 4 Charlotte FC 2 3 0 6 6 7 Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 5 10 New York City FC 1 2 1 4 4 4 New England 1 2 1 4 6 8 Toronto FC 1 2 1 4 5 8 CF Montréal 0 3 1 1 5 11 Inter Miami CF 0 3 1 1 2 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 3 0 1 10 9 2 Real Salt Lake 3 1 1 10 6 4 Minnesota United 2 0 2 8 4 2 Austin FC 2 1 1 7 11 3 FC Dallas 2 1 1 7 7 3 Colorado 2 1 1 7 6 4 LA Galaxy 2 2 0 6 4 4 Sporting Kansas City 2 3 0 6 4 8 Portland 1 1 3 6 6 8 Houston 1 1 2 5 3 3 Seattle 1 2 1 4 4 5 Nashville 1 2 1 4 3 5 San Jose 0 3 1 1 4 9 Vancouver 0 3 1 1 2 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 26

Charlotte FC 2, Cincinnati 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Sunday, March 27

Orlando City 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, April 2

FC Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Chicago at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 3 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

