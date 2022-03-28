MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, March 27
|Goals
|Karol Swiderski, CLT
|4
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|4
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|4
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|4
|Sebastian Driussi, ATX
|3
|Jesus Ferreira, DAL
|3
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|3
|Lewis Morgan, NYR
|3
23 players tied with 2
|Assists
|Frankie Amaya, NYR
|3
|Ben Bender, CLT
|3
|Raheem Edwards, LA
|3
|Diego Fagundez, ATX
|3
|Patryk Klimala, NYR
|3
|Luca Petrasso, TOR
|3
27 players tied with 2
___
|Shots
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|18
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|15
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|14
|Karol Swiderski, CLT
|14
|Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB
|13
|Jean Mota, MCF
|13
|Patryk Klimala, NYR
|13
|Luis Amarilla, MIN
|12
|Lucas Cavallini, VAN
|12
|Sebastian Driussi, ATX
|12
|Jesus Ferreira, DAL
|12
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|12
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|12
___
|Shots on Goal
|Karol Swiderski, CLT
|10
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|9
|Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB
|8
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|8
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|8
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|7
|Patryk Klimala, NYR
|6
|Talles Magno, NYC
|6
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|6
|Lewis Morgan, NYR
|6
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|6
___
|Cautions
|Cesar Araujo, ORL
|3
|Claudio Bravo, POR
|3
|Scott Caldwell, RSL
|3
|Mamadou Fall, LFC
|3
|Robin Jansson, ORL
|3
|Andy Najar, DC
|3
|Ilie Sanchez, LFC
|3
|Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR
|3
51 players tied with 2
___
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Claudio Bravo, POR
|3
|1
|4
|Robin Jansson, ORL
|3
|1
|4
|Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR
|3
|1
|4
|Cesar Araujo, ORL
|3
|0
|3
|Scott Caldwell, RSL
|3
|0
|3
|Julian Carranza, PHI
|2
|1
|3
|Mamadou Fall, LFC
|3
|0
|3
|Andy Najar, DC
|3
|0
|3
|Miles Robinson, ATL
|2
|1
|3
|Ilie Sanchez, LFC
|3
|0
|3
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|0.00
|Gabriel Slonina, CHI
|0.25
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.50
|Maxime Crepeau, LFC
|0.50
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|0.50
|Steve Clark, HOU
|0.75
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|0.75
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|0.75
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|0.80
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|1.00
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|1.00
|Bill Hamid, DC
|1.00
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.00
|Tyler Miller, MIN
|1.00
|William Yarbrough, COL
|1.00
___
|Shutouts
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|3
|Gabriel Slonina, CHI
|3
|Andre Blake, PHI
|2
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|2
|Maxime Crepeau, LFC
|2
|Bill Hamid, DC
|2
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|2
|Tim Melia, KC
|2
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|2
|William Yarbrough, COL
|2
___
|Saves
|Kristijan Kahlina, CLT
|21
|Bill Hamid, DC
|20
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|19
|Aljaz Ivacic, POR
|17
|Alex Bono, TOR
|16
|Thomas Hasal, VAN
|15
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|14
|Alec Kann, CIN
|13
|William Yarbrough, COL
|13
|Andre Blake, PHI
|12
___
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.