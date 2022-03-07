Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL State Tournament=
Class 1=
Semifinal=
Buffalo Gap 40, Rappahannock County 26
Honaker 49, Parry McCluer 28
Class 2=
Semifinal=
Central – Wise 49, Gate City 35
Luray 64, John Marshall 46
Class 3=
Semifinal=
Carroll County 69, Spotswood 45
Meridian High School 65, Lakeland 33
Class 4=
Semifinal=
King’s Fork High School 60, Manor High School 53
Millbrook 68, Pulaski County 59, OT
Class 5=
Semifinal=
Menchville 59, Norview 56, 2OT
Woodgrove 50, Briar Woods 47
Class 6=
Semifinal=
James Madison 49, James Robinson 27
Osbourn Park 50, Thomas Dale 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
