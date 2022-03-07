Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL State Tournament=
Class 1=
Semifinal=
Auburn 63, Twin Springs 39
Washington & Lee 59, Lancaster 57
Class 2=
Semifinal=
John Marshall 92, Greensville County 53
Radford University 49, James River-Buchanan 47, 2OT
Class 3=
Semifinal=
Cave Spring 58, Northside 56
Petersburg 62, Hopewell 57
Class 4=
Semifinal=
Loudoun County 50, Loudoun Valley 40
Varina 84, King’s Fork High School 68
Class 5=
Semifinal=
Highland Springs 62, Riverside 45
Maury 39, Menchville 36
Class 6=
Semifinal=
Battlefield 55, Patriot 54
Hayfield 67, South Lakes 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.