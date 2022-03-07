Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 9:23 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL State Tournament=

Class 1=

Semifinal=

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Auburn 63, Twin Springs 39

Washington & Lee 59, Lancaster 57

Class 2=

Semifinal=

John Marshall 92, Greensville County 53

Radford University 49, James River-Buchanan 47, 2OT

Class 3=

Semifinal=

        Read more: Sports News

Cave Spring 58, Northside 56

Petersburg 62, Hopewell 57

Class 4=

Semifinal=

Loudoun County 50, Loudoun Valley 40

Varina 84, King’s Fork High School 68

Class 5=

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Semifinal=

Highland Springs 62, Riverside 45

Maury 39, Menchville 36

Class 6=

Semifinal=

Battlefield 55, Patriot 54

Hayfield 67, South Lakes 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|14 (ISC)2 CISSP | Certified Information...
3|14 Singapore: US Export Controls for...
3|14 NERCOMP Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris marches on the Edmund Pettus Bridge