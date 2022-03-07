Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 11:59 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A State=

Semifinal=

Mammoth Spring 53, Kingston 30

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Norfork 44, Kirby 29

Class 2A State=

Semifinal=

Bigelow 60, Salem 49

Melbourne 52, Quitman 21

Class 3A State=

Semifinal=

Bergman 61, Clinton 46

        Read more: Sports News

Lamar 67, Valley Springs 58

Class 4A State=

Semifinal=

Farmington 67, Prairie Grove 40

Nashville 49, Pulaski Academy 44, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|14 (ISC)2 CISSP | Certified Information...
3|14 Singapore: US Export Controls for...
3|14 NERCOMP Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris marches on the Edmund Pettus Bridge