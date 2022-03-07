Monday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Minnesota G Malik Beasley an undisclosed amount for making unnecessary and inappropriate contact with Portland C Drew Eubanks in a Mar. 5 game.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated TE David Njoku as franchise player. Tendered exclusive rights for WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, G Michael Dunn and OL Blake Hance.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated LT Orlando Brown Jr. as a franchise player.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OLB Kyle Van Noy.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Activated D Jake Bean from injured reserve. Reassigned G Jean-Grancois Berube tp Cleveland (AHL) on loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Veleno from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL) on loan.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Dakota Joshua and RW Klim Kostin to Springfield (AHL). Promoted LW Mackenzie MacEachern and RW Alexei Toropchenko from Springfield.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Sheldon Rempail from Abbotsford (AHL) from loan. Reassigned LW Phil Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford on loan.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed G Jake Theut to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Kevin O’Toole to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE — Named Kelsey Pope wide receivers coach.

