Monday’s Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Minnesota G Malik Beasley an undisclosed amount for making unnecessary and inappropriate contact with Portland C Drew Eubanks in a Mar. 5 game.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated TE David Njoku as franchise player. Tendered exclusive rights for WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, G Michael Dunn and OL Blake Hance.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated LT Orlando Brown Jr. as a franchise player.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OLB Kyle Van Noy.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Activated D Jake Bean from injured reserve. Reassigned G Jean-Grancois Berube tp Cleveland (AHL) on loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Veleno from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL) on loan.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Dakota Joshua and RW Klim Kostin to Springfield (AHL). Promoted LW Mackenzie MacEachern and RW Alexei Toropchenko from Springfield.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Sheldon Rempail from Abbotsford (AHL) from loan. Reassigned LW Phil Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford on loan.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed G Jake Theut to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Kevin O’Toole to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE — Named Kelsey Pope wide receivers coach.
