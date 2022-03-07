On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 5:00 pm
1 min read
      
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Minnesota G Malik Beasley an undisclosed amount for making unnecessary and inappropriate contact with Portland C Drew Eubanks in a March 5 game at Portland.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated S Jessie Bates as a franchise player.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated TE David Njoku as a franchise player. Tendered exclusive rights for WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, G Michael Dunn and OL Blake Hance.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated LT Orlando Brown Jr. as a franchise player.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OLB Kyle Van Noy.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Lukas Dostal to San Diego (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Activated D Jake Bean from injured reserve. Reassigned G Jean-Grancois Berube to Cleveland (AHL) on loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Veleno from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed D Danny DeKeyser on waivers.

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned LW Mason Shaw to Iowa (AHL) from loan.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL) on loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Activated G Louis Domingue from injured reserve and reassigned him to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Dakota Joshua and RW Klim Kostin to Springfield (AHL). Promoted LW Mackenzie MacEachern and RW Alexei Toropchenko from Springfield.

        Read more: Sports News

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Placed D Andrej Sustr on waivers.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Sheldon Rempail from Abbotsford (AHL) from loan. Reassigned LW Phil Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford on loan.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed G Jake Theut to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Kevin O’Toole to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE — Named Kelsey Pope wide receivers coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|14 (ISC)2 CISSP | Certified Information...
3|14 Singapore: US Export Controls for...
3|14 NERCOMP Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris marches on the Edmund Pettus Bridge