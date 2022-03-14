Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Robinson Chirinos on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Vince Velasquez on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Kelly on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Crick, LHPs Wes Benjamin, Brandon Finnegan, Yacksel Rios, C Nick Ciuffo and OFs Luis Basabe and Dwight Smith Jr. on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Zack Britton on the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Kyle Bird, Roenis Elias, RHPs Matt Festa, Asher Wojciechowski, Patrick Weigel and INF Erick Mejia on minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed LHP Martin Perez to a one-year contract. Signed OF Jake Marisnick, LHP Matt Moore and RHP Brandon Workman to minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Casey Candaele field manager for Buffalo (Triple-A East), Cesar Martin field manager for New Hampshire (Double-A Northeast), Brent Lavalee field manager for Vancouver (High-A West), Donnie Murphy field manager for Dunedin (Low-A Southeast), Jose Mayorga field manager for Florida Complex League and Andy Fermin field manager for Dominican Summer League. Agreed to terms with LHP Yusei Kikuchi on a three-year contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Adam Ottavino to a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Corinne Landrey director, baseball operations, Ben Werthan director, baseball development, Ray Robles director, internal operations, Joe Cynar director, minor league training facilities and equipment, Chris Witing major league video coordinator, Joe Rauch and Christian Bermudez major league assistant athletic trainers, Sam Myers medical operations liaison, Dave Holliday and Brad Sloan special assignment scouts and Brad Flanders and Hector Rabago major league bullpen catchers.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jakob Junis on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with LHP Carlos Rodon on a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Ehire Adrianza and RHP Steve Cishek on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with RHPs Victor Arano, Cade Cavalli, Carl Edwards Jr., Jefry Rodriguez, Jackson Rutledge, Jordan Weems, LHPs Luis Avilan, Alberto Baldonado, Matt Cronin, Cs Taylor Gushue, Chris Herrmann, Drew Millas, Israel Pineda, INFs Jackson Cluff, Maikel Franco, Jake Noll, Adrian Sanchez, Dee Strange-Gordon, Richard Urena, Andrew Young and OF Gerardo Parra on minor league contracts.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

LAKE ERIC CRUSHERS — Traded INF Abdiel Diaz to Gateway.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHPs Hansel Rodriguez, Austin Smith and LHP Jorge Tavarez.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Brooklyn $50,000 for violating local New York City law and league health and safety protocols during a March 13 game against New York at the Barclay Center. Fined Sacramento Kings F Richaun Holmes $25,000 for forcefully through the game ball into the spectator stands.

PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Signed G Kris Dunn to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RB James Conner on a three-year contract. Agreed to terms with QB Colt McCoy on a two-year contract. Re-signed DL Michael Dogbe to a one-year contract. Re-signed LB Dennis Gardeck to a three-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed G Rodger Saffold to a contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released CB A.J. Bouye and DL Morgan Fox.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Larry Obunjobi to a three-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Alex Cappa to a four-year contract. Signed OL Ted Karras to a three-year contract. Re-signed DT B.J. Hill to a three-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released WR Jarvis Landry.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Ben Braden to a contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LB Alex Anzalone, Ss Jalen Elliott, C.J. Moore and LB Shaun Dion Hamilton. Signed S Tracy Walker to a three-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Za’Darius Smith and G/T Billy Turner. Signed LB Preston Smith to a contract extension. Re-signed LB De’Vondre Campbell to a five-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed TE Anthony Auclair and S Terrence Brooks. Claimed CB Reggie Robinson off waivers from Dallas. Released OT Marcus Cannon.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed TE Mo Alie-Cox to a three-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Foyesade Oluokun to a three-year contract. Signed G Brandon Scherff to a contract. Signed TE Evan Engram to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed OL Joseph Motebloom to a three-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with RB Chase Edmonds on a two-year contract. Re-signed DE Emmanuel Ogbah to a four-year contract. Signed TE Mike Gesecki to a franchise tender.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed WR Matthew Slater to a contract. Signed C James Ferentz to a contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Robert Foster to a contract. Re-signed WR C.J. Board.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed WR Braxton Berrios to a two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DE Haason Reddick to a three-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed QB Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHHAWKS — Agreed to terms with S Quandre Diggs on a three-year contract extension. Re-signed CB Sidney Jones to a one-year contract. Re-signed TE Will Dissly to a three-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANNEERS — Re-signed CB Carlton Davis to a three-year contract. Re-signed C Ryan Jensen.n

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed TE Geoff Swaim to a one-year contract. Re-signed C Ben Jones to a two-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Whop Philyor.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned RW Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL). Promoted LW Michael Carcone and D Cam Dineen from Tucson.

BOSTON BRUINS — Agreed to terms with D Micahel Callahan on a two-year, entry-level contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned D Jalen Chatfield to Chicago (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reinstated D Andrej Sekera from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned Ds Austin Strand, Christian Wolanin and RW Martin Frk to Ontario (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled LW John Leonard from San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Boris Katchouk from Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled F Ryan Lohin from Allen (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled LW Patrick Curry from Toledo (ECHL) and assigned LW Hayden Verbeek to Toledo.

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled F Drake Rymsha from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Reassigned RW Zach Solow to Florida (ECHL) on loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned G Jeremy Brodeur to Maine (ECHL) on loan. Released D Zach Malatesta from a professional tryout contract (PTO) and returned to Maine (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled D Greg Moro from Kansas City (ECHL) from loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed F Logan Nelson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Kolten Olynek. Acquired D Nick Albano from Worcester.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated F Michael Turner from injured reserve. Placed F Carlos Fornaris on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded G Angus Redmond to Newfoundland. Traded D Jack Van Boekel to Idaho.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D T.J. Fergus from injured reserve and traded to Iowa. Traded F Russell Jordan to Iowa.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Traded F Luc Brown to Cincinnati.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Placed F Jack Billings on injured reserve effective Feb. 6. Placed D Jeff Solow on injured reserve effective Feb. 27.

INDY FUEL — Released D Craig Wyszomirski.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Chays Ruddy from injured reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Released G Zachary Bouthillier, D Josh Couturier and F Brendan Soucie.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Alex Stevens and F Steven Leonard. Signed Fs Ryley Lindgren and Carter Folk to amateur tryout (ATO) contracts.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Chris Harpur. Activated D Chad Duchesne from injured reserve. Activated G Amir Miftakhov from reserve. Placed D Nolan Valleau on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed D Tyson Helgesen. Activated F Garrett Klotz from injured reserve. Loaned F Logan Nelson to Tuscon (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Signed D Will MacKinnon and placed on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Eliott St-Pierre and F Tommy Veilleux. Activated F Tim Vanstone from reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed D James Shearer. Placed D Kyle Pouncy on injured reserve effective March 12.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed G Bailey Brkin and placed on resere.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Harrison Markell and Ryan Verrier. Traded D John Furgele to Tulsa.

SOCCER MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed M Nahomi Kawasumi to a contract extension through the 2023 season. Agreed to terms with G Hensley Hancuff to a rookie contract for one year with an option for an additional year.

National Women’s Soccer League

PORTLAND THORNS FC — Re-signed F Sophia Smith to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Announced Jamion Christian will not return as head men’s basketball coach.

