Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 7:25 pm
5 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Derek Holland and RHP Hansel Robles on minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Jhon Romero off waivers from Washington.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Billy Hamilton on a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed LHP Caleb Baragar off waivers from San Francisco. Agreed to terms with LHP Oliver Perez.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to a six-year contract extension with INF Ryan McMahon.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed LHP Patrick Naughton off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed RHP Hunter Harvey off waivers from San Francisco. Placed 3B Carter Kieboom on the 60-Day IL.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed C Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with QB Marcu Mariota on a two-year contract. Signed LB Lorenzo Carter to a one-year contract. Traded QB Matt Ryan to Indianapolis for a 2022 third-round draft pick.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed FB Patrick Ricard to a three-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Duke Johnson and OL Greg Mancz to one-year contracts. Re-signed QB Matt Barkley.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Trenton Irwin to a one-year contract. Released CB Trae Waynes.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed CB Rasul Douglas.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Ryan Santoso. Re-signed WR Laquon Treadwell.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed OT Brandon Parker.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed P J.K. Scott.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed T Trent Brown to a two-year contract. Re-signed LB Ja’Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Jihad Ward and RB Matt Breida.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with TE Austin Hooper and DB A.J. Moore on one-year contracts.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Acquired G Calle Clang, RW Dominik Simon, LW Zach Aston-Reese and a second-round pick from Pittsburgh in exchange for LW Rickard Rakell.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired D Jack McBain from Minnesota in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick. Acquired C Nathan Smith from Winnipeg in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round draft pick. Signed G Karel Vejmelka to a three-year contract extension. Claimed G Harri Sateri off waivers from Toronto. Acquired 2023 third-round draft pick from Washington in exchange for F Johan Larsson. Recalled LW Michael Carcone and G Josef Korenar from Tucson (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed LW Jake DeBrusk to a two-year contract extension.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Acquired F Andrew Cogliano from San Jose for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick. Acquired LW ARtturi Lehkonen from Montreal in exchange for D Justin Barron and a 2024 second-round pick.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Adam Scheel and D Thomas Harley to Texas (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Promoted C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL). Acquired D Brett Kulak from Montreal for D William Lagesson and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired F egor Korshkov from Carolina and a 2022 sixth-round draft pick in a three-team trade.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Agreed to terms with C Blake Lizotte to a two-year contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired G Marc-Andre Fleury from Chicago in exchange for a conditional 2022 second-round draft pick.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Acquired F Brayden Burke from Los Angeles in exchange for D Frederic Allard. Signed F Jachym Kondelik to a two-year, entry-level contract. Reassigned D Jeremy Davies to Milwaukee (AHL) from loan. Acquired D Alex Biega from Toronto in exchange for future considerations.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired G Andrew Hammond from Montreal in exchange for F Nate Schnarr.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with LW Zack Parise on a one-year contract extension.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Justin Braun from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick. Acquired F Andrew Copp and 2023 sixth-round draft pick from Winnipeg for F Morgan Barron, a 2022 conditional second-round draft pick, 2022 conditional second-round draft pick and a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed G Anton Forsberg to a three-year contract. Acquired G Michael McNiven from Calgary for future considerations. Promoted D Michael Del Zotto from Bellville (AHL). Acquired RW Zach Senyshyn and a 2022 fifth-round pick from Boston in exchange for D Josh Brown and a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Radim Zohorna to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Acquired D Nathan Beaulieu from Winnipeg in exchange for a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Acquired G Kaapo Kahkonen from Minnesota in exchange for D Jake Middleton and a 2022 second-round draft pick. Reassigned G Zachary Sawchenko to San Jose (AHL) from loan. Acquired D Anthony Bitetto from the New York Rangers for RW Nicholas Merkley.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Promoted RW Kole Lind from Charlotte (AHL). Claimed D Derrick Pouliot off waivers from Vegas.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired F Riley Nash from Arizona in exchange for future considerations.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Joseph Duszak from Toronto (AHL) from loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired C Marcus Johansson from Seattle in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

WINNIPEG JETS — Activated C Kristian Reichel from long term injured reserve and reassigned to Manitoba (AHL). Reassigned D Ville Heinola and LW Jeff Malott to Manitoba.

American Hockey League

LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired Ds Dominic Cormier and Nicolas Mattinen.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Garrett McFadden from Reading (ECHL) from loan.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released G Brian Wilson from professional tryout contract (PTO).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed D Clayton Phillips to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired F Ronaldo Cisneros on loan from Chivas Guadalajara.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Tasiarchis Fountas from SK Rapid Wien on a contract pending receipt of his international trade certificate and P-1 visa.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Released F Adam Buksa to Poland national team for FIFA World Cup playoff match and F Arnor Traustason to the Iceland national team for international matches.

USL Championship

FC CINCINNATI — Released D Ronald Matarrita to the Costa Rica national team for CONCACAF FIFA qualification.

COLLEGE

KANSAS ST. — Named Jerome Tang head men’s basketball coach.

MARYLAND — Named Kevin Willard head men’s basketball coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Sean Dawkins football running backs coach.

