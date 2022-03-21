Monday’s Transactions

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reassigned C Cody Roberts to minor league camp.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Derek Holland and RHP Hansel Robles on minor league contracts.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Jhon Romero off waivers from Washington. Placed RHP Kenta Maeda on the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Billy Hamilton on a minor league contract.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed LHP Caleb Baragar off waivers from San Francisco. Agreed to terms with LHP Oliver Perez.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optiond RHPs Freddy Tarnok and Alan Rangel to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to a six-year contract extension with INF Ryan McMahon.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed LHP Patrick Naughton off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed RHP Hunter Harvey off waivers from San Francisco. Placed 3B Carter Kieboom on the 60-Day IL.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed C Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Colt McCoy.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with QB Marcu Mariota on a two-year contract. Signed LB Lorenzo Carter to a one-year contract. Traded QB Matt Ryan to Indianapolis for a 2022 third-round draft pick.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed FB Patrick Ricard to a three-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Duke Johnson and OL Greg Mancz to one-year contracts. Re-signed QB Matt Barkley.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Matthew Ioannidis, OLB Damien Wilson and P Johnny Hekker.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LS Patrick Scales.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Trenton Irwin to a one-year contract. Released CB Trae Waynes.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Luke Gifford, WR James Washington and OLB Dante Fowler Jr.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Josh Johson, LB Alex Singleton and S J.R. Reed.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed CB Rasul Douglas and TE Robert Tonyan.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C Justin Britt.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Ryan Santoso. Re-signed WR Laquon Treadwell.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed OT Brandon Parker.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed P J.K. Scott and LS Josh Harris.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed T Trent Brown to a two-year contract. Re-signed LB Ja’Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Jihad Ward, G Jamil Douglas, LS Casey Kreiter and RB Matt Breida.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DT Hassan Ridgeway.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Rashaad Penny.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Russell Gage.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with TE Austin Hooper and DB A.J. Moore on one-year contracts.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed K Brian Johnson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Acquired G Calle Clang, RW Dominik Simon, LW Zach Aston-Reese and a second-round pick from Pittsburgh in exchange for LW Rickard Rakell. Acquired RW Evgenii Dadonov and a 2023 conditional second-round pick from Vegas in exchange for D John Moore and C Ryan Kesler.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired D Jack McBain from Minnesota in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick. Acquired C Nathan Smith from Winnipeg in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round draft pick. Signed G Karel Vejmelka to a three-year contract extension. Claimed G Harri Sateri off waivers from Toronto. Acquired 2023 third-round draft pick from Washington in exchange for F Johan Larsson. Recalled LW Michael Carcone and G Josef Korenar from Tucson (AHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed LW Jake DeBrusk to a two-year contract extension.
CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired C Ryan Carpenter from Chicago in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Acquired C Max Domi from Florida in exchange for RW Yegor Korshkov.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Acquired F Andrew Cogliano from San Jose in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick. Acquired LW Artturi Lehkonen from Montreal in exchange for D Justin Barron and a 2024 second-round pick.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Acquired D Aidan Hreschuk from Carolina in exchange for D Tyler Inamoto.
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Adam Scheel and D Thomas Harley to Texas (AHL). Acquired LW Vladislav Namestnikov from Detroit in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.
EDMONTON OILERS — Promoted C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL). Acquired D Brett Kulak from Montreal in exchange for D William Lagesson and a 2022 second-round draft pick. Acquired C Derick Brassard from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired F Yegor Korshkov from Carolina and a 2022 sixth-round draft pick from Columbus in a three-team trade. Acquired C Max Domi and a 2022 sixth-round pick from Columbus in exchange for D Tyler Inamoto.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Agreed to terms with C Blake Lizotte to a two-year contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired G Marc-Andre Fleury from Chicago in exchange for a conditional 2022 second-round draft pick.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Acquired F Brayden Burke from Los Angeles in exchange for D Frederic Allard. Signed F Jachym Kondelik to a two-year, entry-level contract. Reassigned D Jeremy Davies to Milwaukee (AHL) from loan. Acquired D Alex Biega from Toronto in exchange for future considerations.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired G Andrew Hammond from Montreal in exchange for F Nate Schnarr.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with LW Zach Parise on a one-year contract extension.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Justin Braun from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick. Acquired F Andrew Copp and 2023 sixth-round draft pick from Winnipeg in exchange for F Morgan Barron, a 2022 conditional second-round draft pick and a 2023 fifth-round draft pick. Acquired C Tyler Motte from Vancouver in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed G Anton Forsberg to a three-year contract. Acquired G Michael McNiven from Calgary in exchange for future considerations. Promoted D Michael Del Zotto from Bellville (AHL). Acquired RW Zach Senyshyn and a 2022 fifth-round pick from Boston in exchange for D Josh Brown and a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Radim Zohorna to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Acquired D Nathan Beaulieu from Winnipeg in exchange for a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired D Nick Leddy and RW Luker Witkowski from Detroit in exchange for C Oskar Sundqvist, D Jake Walman and a 2023 second round pick.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Acquired G Kaapo Kahkonen from Minnesota in exchange for D Jake Middleton and a 2022 second-round draft pick. Reassigned G Zachary Sawchenko to San Jose (AHL) from loan. Acquired D Anthony Bitetto from the New York Rangers for RW Nicholas Merkley. Acquired C Antoine Morand from Tampa Bay in exchange for G Alexei Melnichuk.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Promoted RW Kole Lind from Charlotte (AHL). Claimed D Derrick Pouliot off waivers from Vegas. Acquired C Victor Rask from Minnesota in exchange for future considerations.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired F Riley Nash from Arizona in exchange for future considerations.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Joseph Duszak from Toronto (AHL) from loan.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled C Paul Cotter from Henderson (AHL). Promoted D Daniil Miromanov from Henderson.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired C Marcus Johansson from Seattle in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.
WINNIPEG JETS — Activated C Kristian Reichel from long term injured reserve and reassigned to Manitoba (AHL). Reassigned D Ville Heinola and LW Jeff Malott to Manitoba. Acquired D Markus Phillips from Los Angeles in exchange for D Nelson Nogier.
|American Hockey League
LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired Ds Dominic Cormier and Nicolas Mattinen.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Garrett McFadden from Reading (ECHL) from loan.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released G Brian Wilson from professional tryout contract (PTO).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed D Clayton Phillips to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired F Ronaldo Cisneros on loan from Chivas Guadalajara.
D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Tasiarchis Fountas from SK Rapid Wien on a contract pending receipt of his international trade certificate and P-1 visa.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Released F Adam Buksa to Poland national team for FIFA World Cup playoff match and F Arnor Traustason to the Iceland national team for international matches.
|USL Championship
FC CINCINNATI — Released D Ronald Matarrita to the Costa Rica national team for CONCACAF FIFA qualification.
|COLLEGE
KANSAS ST. — Named Jerome Tang head men’s basketball coach.
MARYLAND — Named Kevin Willard head men’s basketball coach.
MEMPHIS — Named Sean Dawkins football running backs coach.
