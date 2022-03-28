Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Bryan Garcia and OF Daz Cameron to Toledo (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHPs Miguel Diaz and Ricardo Pinto to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reassigned RHPs Kohei Arihara, Nick Tropeano, and Brandon Workman and C Yohel Pozo to minor league camp.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHPs Hagen Danner and Bowden Francis, LHPs Zach Logue and Anthony Kay, INF Leo Jimenez, 2B Otto Lopez, C Gabriel Moreno and OF Josh Palacios to minor league camp. Reassigned C Chris Bec, RHPs Max Castillo, Adrian Hernandez, Sean Rackoski, Fitz Stadler and Casey Lawrence, 2B Samas Taylor, SSs Estivan Machado, Zac Cook and Orelvis Martinez and CF Chavez Young to minor league camp. Agreed to terms with 3B Matt Chapman, INFs Cavan Biggio, LHPs Ryan Borucki and Tim Mayza, RHPs Trevor Richards, Ross Stripling, Adam Climber and Trent Thornton and C Danny Jensen.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Reassigned INF Brett Baty, OF Jake Mangum, INF Matt Reynolds and LHP Rob Zastryzny to minor league camp.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired OF/1B Matt Beatty from Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for RHP River Ryan.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS— Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle and OF Heloit Ramos to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Reassigned Cs Patrick Bailey and Ricardo Genoves to minor league camp.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Juwan Morgan to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Will Hernandez to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Qadree Ollison and WR Auden Tate to one-year contracts.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed OL Ike Boettger to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed Stanley Morgan to a two-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Billy Turner to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Sign TE Garrett Griffin.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Announced the retirement of C Brandon Linder.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed WR Tre’Quan Smith to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Sandro Platzgummer. Signed OL Max Garcia to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCANEERS — Resigned LS Zach Triner.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Robert Priester.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Chase Pearson to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Kevin Bahl and F A.J. to Utica (AHL). Signed F Brian Halonen to a two-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned F Richard Panik to the Chicago (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed GT Clay Stevenson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.