Monmouth (NJ) 61, Niagara 58

NIAGARA (14-16)
Cintron 4-7 3-6 11, Kuakumensah 1-3 2-4 4, Hammond 6-21 3-5 17, Roberts 4-7 3-3 13, Thomasson 5-14 0-0 13, Iorio 0-1 0-2 0, Mackey 0-1 0-0 0, Traore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 11-20 58.
MONMOUTH (NJ) (20-12)
Miller 7-15 0-2 17, Vaughan 1-2 0-0 3, McClary 3-9 3-4 10, Papas 2-8 2-2 7, Reynolds 6-10 1-2 15, Rutty 1-2 0-0 2, Chaput 0-2 0-0 0, Foster 1-3 2-4 4, Ruth 0-1 0-0 0, Vuga 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-54 8-14 61.
Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 7-19 (Thomasson 3-6, Roberts 2-4, Hammond 2-7, Cintron 0-1, Mackey 0-1), Monmouth (NJ) 9-16 (Miller 3-4, Reynolds 2-3, Vuga 1-1, McClary 1-2, Vaughan 1-2, Papas 1-3, Rutty 0-1). Rebounds_Niagara 29 (Cintron, Iorio 8), Monmouth (NJ) 38 (Rutty 9). Assists_Niagara 9 (Hammond 5), Monmouth (NJ) 15 (Papas, Reynolds 5). Total Fouls_Niagara 15, Monmouth (NJ) 17.
