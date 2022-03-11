Monmouth (NJ) 72, Rider 68

RIDER (14-19)
James 3-9 0-0 7, Ogemuno-Johnson 2-4 3-4 7, Vaughn 6-11 1-2 13, Murray 8-13 2-2 20, Powell 7-11 0-0 19, Altman 1-3 0-0 2, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, McKeithan 0-0 0-0 0, Pope 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 6-8 68.
MONMOUTH (NJ) (21-12)
Miller 5-11 2-2 12, Vaughan 3-5 0-0 8, McClary 1-5 3-4 5, Papas 4-11 9-9 20, Reynolds 5-10 3-4 17, Rutty 1-1 0-2 2, Chaput 1-4 0-0 2, Foster 1-2 1-2 3, Ruth 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-50 18-23 72.
Halftime_Rider 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Rider 8-17 (Powell 5-7, Murray 2-6, James 1-3, Altman 0-1), Monmouth (NJ) 10-20 (Reynolds 4-6, Papas 3-7, Vaughan 2-2, Ruth 1-1, Chaput 0-1, McClary 0-1, Miller 0-2). Rebounds_Rider 24 (Ogemuno-Johnson 8), Monmouth (NJ) 26 (McClary, Papas 6). Assists_Rider 13 (Ogemuno-Johnson, Murray 4), Monmouth (NJ) 14 (Miller, Papas, Reynolds 3). Total Fouls_Rider 18, Monmouth (NJ) 13.
