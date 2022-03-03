Monmouth (NJ) 75, Quinnipiac 72

QUINNIPIAC (12-15)
Marfo 3-4 2-2 8, Rigoni 1-6 0-0 2, Balanc 6-13 3-4 17, Jones 10-16 2-3 26, Chenery 2-9 3-4 8, Kortright 0-5 0-0 0, McGuire 2-2 2-2 7, Riggins 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 26-58 12-15 72.
MONMOUTH (NJ) (19-11)
Miller 3-9 2-4 10, Rutty 0-0 0-0 0, McClary 4-8 0-0 8, Papas 5-13 2-3 16, Reynolds 5-16 6-6 17, Chaput 3-4 0-0 7, Ruth 1-3 0-0 2, Vaughan 3-4 0-0 7, Foster 4-4 0-1 8. Totals 28-61 10-14 75.
Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 8-27 (Jones 4-10, Balanc 2-7, McGuire 1-1, Chenery 1-3, Kortright 0-2, Rigoni 0-4), Monmouth (NJ) 9-23 (Papas 4-10, Miller 2-3, Vaughan 1-1, Chaput 1-2, Reynolds 1-6, Ruth 0-1). Rebounds_Quinnipiac 31 (Balanc 10), Monmouth (NJ) 31 (Papas 8). Assists_Quinnipiac 12 (Marfo 4), Monmouth (NJ) 17 (Reynolds 6). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 17, Monmouth (NJ) 15. A_1,735 (4,100).
