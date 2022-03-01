Montana St. 69, S. Utah 53

S. UTAH (18-10)
Fausett 2-6 3-3 7, Spurgin 2-6 1-2 5, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Knight 5-12 1-2 12, Marin 4-14 0-0 11, Moody 4-9 2-2 10, Butler 2-6 3-4 8, Fleming 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 10-13 53.
MONTANA ST. (22-7)
Belo 4-9 3-3 11, Mohamed 3-5 0-0 7, Adamu 5-13 2-2 13, Bishop 9-14 9-9 28, Patterson 0-1 2-2 2, Battle 1-4 2-2 4, Gazelas 0-2 0-2 0, Osobor 1-1 1-2 3, Lecholat 0-0 0-0 0, Tynes 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-49 20-24 69.
Halftime_Montana St. 31-20. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 5-18 (Marin 3-6, Butler 1-1, Knight 1-3, Barnes 0-1, Spurgin 0-1, Fausett 0-2, Jones 0-2, Moody 0-2), Montana St. 3-13 (Mohamed 1-1, Adamu 1-4, Bishop 1-4, Battle 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Gazelas 0-2). Rebounds_S. Utah 27 (Fausett 7), Montana St. 32 (Belo 9). Assists_S. Utah 5 (Knight 4), Montana St. 9 (Belo, Adamu, Bishop 2). Total Fouls_S. Utah 18, Montana St. 11. A_3,288 (8,455).
