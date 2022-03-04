Montana St. 75, Sacramento St. 69

SACRAMENTO ST. (9-17)
Komagum 1-6 0-1 2, Chappell 8-16 3-3 22, FitzPatrick 5-11 0-0 15, Wilbon 4-9 1-2 9, Fowler 7-15 1-1 15, Clarkin 3-4 0-0 6, Barros 0-1 0-0 0, McCullough 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 5-7 69.
MONTANA ST. (23-7)
Belo 2-6 7-8 11, Mohamed 1-4 0-0 2, Adamu 5-8 0-0 11, Bishop 7-14 3-4 18, Patterson 0-4 0-0 0, Osobor 4-8 1-3 9, Battle 5-10 4-4 17, Gazelas 2-4 3-3 7, Tynes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 18-22 75.
Halftime_Sacramento St. 38-32. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 8-20 (FitzPatrick 5-10, Chappell 3-7, Barros 0-1, Wilbon 0-2), Montana St. 5-22 (Battle 3-6, Adamu 1-1, Bishop 1-6, Gazelas 0-2, Mohamed 0-3, Patterson 0-4). Rebounds_Sacramento St. 25 (Komagum 8), Montana St. 37 (Osobor 12). Assists_Sacramento St. 9 (Chappell, Fowler 3), Montana St. 16 (Bishop 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 18, Montana St. 12. A_3,959 (8,455).
