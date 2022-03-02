Montana State hosts Sacramento State following Fowler’s 26-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (9-16, 5-13 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (22-7, 14-4 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits the Montana State Bobcats after Bryce Fowler scored 26 points in Sacramento State’s 81-75 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 12-1 in home games. Montana State is sixth in the Big Sky with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Abdul Mohamed averaging 5.0.

The Hornets have gone 5-13 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State gives up 70.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. Montana State won the last matchup 68-66 on Dec. 4. Jubrile Belo scored 18 points points to help lead the Bobcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Bishop is averaging 14 points and 4.2 assists for the Bobcats. Belo is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Montana State.

Fowler is scoring 18.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Hornets. William FitzPatrick is averaging 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

