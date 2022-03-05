Morehead St. 53, Belmont 51

MOREHEAD ST. (23-10)
Broome 6-13 1-2 13, Cooper 2-6 0-0 4, Hall 2-5 2-4 6, Potter 3-7 4-4 12, Wolfe 2-6 0-0 5, Hollowell 4-11 0-0 10, Bryan 0-1 0-0 0, Sebree 0-1 0-0 0, Thelwell 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 20-51 7-10 53.
BELMONT (25-7)
Muszynski 6-13 2-4 14, Murphy 3-5 0-0 6, Richard 3-7 4-4 11, Sheppard 5-10 8-11 19, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Wood 0-2 0-0 0, Pierson 0-1 0-0 0, Shanks 0-2 1-2 1, Jakubicek 0-0 0-0 0, Brauns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 15-21 51.
Halftime_Morehead St. 30-21. 3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 6-16 (Potter 2-4, Hollowell 2-7, Thelwell 1-1, Wolfe 1-2, Hall 0-2), Belmont 2-12 (Richard 1-2, Sheppard 1-3, Murphy 0-1, Pierson 0-1, Shanks 0-1, Smith 0-1, Wood 0-1, Muszynski 0-2). Rebounds_Morehead St. 28 (Broome 11), Belmont 25 (Richard 8). Assists_Morehead St. 6 (Cooper 5), Belmont 6 (Smith 5). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 18, Belmont 12.
