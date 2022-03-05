Trending:
Morehead St. edges Belmont 53-51, advances to OVC final

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 1:12 am
a min read
      

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Johni Broome’s jumper with more than a minute to play gave Morehead State the lead and his blocked shot with a second left preserved a 53-51 win over Belmont in the Ohio Valley Conference semifinals on Friday night.

The Eagles advance to face No. 22 Murray State in the tournament finals Saturday night.

Broome had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Skyelar Potter had 12 points for Morehead State (23-10). Tray Hollowell added 10 points.

Ben Sheppard had 19 points and five steals for the Bruins (25-7). Nick Muszynski added 14 points. Will Richard had 11 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

