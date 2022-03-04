Trending:
Morehead State tops Tennessee Tech 73-56 in OVC quarterfinal

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 12:24 am
< a min read
      

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ta’lon Cooper had 14 points and seven assists as Morehead State got past Tennessee Tech 73-56 in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Johni Broome had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Morehead State (22-10). Skyelar Potter added 14 points and six rebounds. Jaylon Hall had 14 points.

Kenny White Jr. had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (11-21). John Pettway added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

