Morgan St. 80, SC State 77

SC STATE (15-16)
J.Davis 3-8 4-6 10, Williams 2-3 3-5 7, Edwards 4-14 0-1 11, Madlock 7-15 1-3 16, Croskey 4-7 1-2 11, Brown 3-3 0-0 6, Gary 4-8 0-0 10, Oliver-Hampton 1-2 1-2 3, Lawrence 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 29-61 11-20 77.
MORGAN ST. (13-13)
Venning 7-12 1-2 15, Devonish 2-5 1-2 5, Miller 8-8 0-0 16, Moore 4-7 0-0 9, Woods 0-1 0-0 0, Ware 2-8 3-6 8, Burke 3-5 5-6 13, Grantsaan 5-10 1-2 12, McGee 0-1 2-2 2, Nnamene 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 13-20 80.
Halftime_Morgan St. 40-37. 3-Point Goals_SC State 8-23 (Edwards 3-10, Croskey 2-5, Gary 2-5, Madlock 1-1, J.Davis 0-2), Morgan St. 5-11 (Burke 2-3, Grantsaan 1-2, Ware 1-2, Moore 1-3, McGee 0-1). Fouled Out_Croskey. Rebounds_SC State 29 (Madlock 11), Morgan St. 26 (Miller 7). Assists_SC State 9 (Edwards, Madlock, Gary 2), Morgan St. 15 (Devonish, Miller, Grantsaan 3). Total Fouls_SC State 19, Morgan St. 21.
