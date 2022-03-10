Trending:
Morgan State Bears face the South Carolina State Bulldogs in MEAC Tournament

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

South Carolina State Bulldogs (15-15, 7-7 MEAC) vs. Morgan State Bears (12-13, 7-6 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -3.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Morgan State Bears take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the MEAC Tournament.

The Bears have gone 8-4 at home. Morgan State is sixth in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 in MEAC play. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Morgan State won the last matchup 76-66 on Feb. 15. Trevor Moore scored 17 to help lead Morgan State to the victory, and Antonio Madlock scored 16 points for South Carolina State.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Torrion Ware is scoring 10.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bears. Lagio Grantsaan is averaging 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Madlock is shooting 40.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Bulldogs. Rahsaan Edwards is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

