Morris lifts Abilene Christian over Dixie State 80-64

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 10:45 pm
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Mahki Morris had 18 points and six rebounds as Abilene Christian topped Dixie State 80-64 on Thursday night.

Cameron Steele had 12 points for Abilene Christian (19-9, 10-7 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Airion Simmons added 11 points and six steals. Immanuel Allen had 10 points.

Coryon Mason, who led the Wildcats in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

Hunter Schofield had 15 points for the Trailblazers (13-17, 6-11). Jacob Nicolds added 12 points. Dancell Leter had seven rebounds.

The Wildcats, who beat Dixie State 64-50 on Jan. 1, swept the season series with the Trailblazers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Sports News

