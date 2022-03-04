Trending:
Mosley, Clay carry Missouri St. past Valpo in MVC tournament

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 11:05 pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Isiaih Mosley had 18 points as Missouri State beat Valparaiso 67-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournment quarterfinals on Friday night.

Donovan Clay added 17 points for the Bears (23-9), while Gaige Prim chipped in 16. Prim also had 17 rebounds.

Thomas Kithier had 17 points and seven rebounds for Valpo (14-18). Kevion Taylor added 13 points. Sheldon Edwards had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

