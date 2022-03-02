Mount St. Mary’s 78, St. Francis (NY) 48

ST. FRANCIS (NY) (10-20)
Emilien 3-8 1-1 7, Hemphill 3-5 0-0 8, Cubbage 3-12 0-0 6, Higgins 5-14 0-2 12, Wilcox 2-7 0-0 4, Haidara 0-1 0-0 0, Moreno 3-8 0-0 8, Quartlebaum 0-0 0-0 0, Stevanic 0-0 0-0 0, Egner 0-0 0-0 0, Folk 1-2 0-0 3, Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0, Hardison 0-0 0-0 0, Suurorg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 1-3 48.
MOUNT ST. MARY’S (14-15)
M.Jefferson 5-8 2-3 12, Offurum 5-8 5-7 15, Opoku 7-8 1-1 15, Benjamin 6-15 2-3 16, Thomas 2-2 0-0 5, Reaves 2-4 0-0 6, Leffew 0-1 0-0 0, Barton 0-1 0-0 0, Gibson 1-4 0-0 3, Cordilia 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott 2-2 0-0 4, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Omari 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 10-14 78.
Halftime_Mount St. Mary’s 39-30. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (NY) 7-25 (Hemphill 2-4, Higgins 2-5, Moreno 2-7, Folk 1-2, Haidara 0-1, Cubbage 0-2, Wilcox 0-4), Mount St. Mary’s 6-13 (Benjamin 2-4, Reaves 2-4, Thomas 1-1, Gibson 1-2, Leffew 0-1, Offurum 0-1). Rebounds_St. Francis (NY) 25 (Cubbage 7), Mount St. Mary’s 35 (M.Jefferson 9). Assists_St. Francis (NY) 8 (Higgins 4), Mount St. Mary’s 11 (Benjamin 4). Total Fouls_St. Francis (NY) 13, Mount St. Mary’s 8.
