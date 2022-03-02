Trending:
Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers play in NEC Tournament against the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 2:42 am
Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-19, 7-11 NEC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-17, 9-7 NEC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary’s -5.5; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers play in the NEC Tournament against the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-5 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 8-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terriers are 7-11 in NEC play. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Saint Francis (BKN) won the last meeting 64-55 on Feb. 18. Rob Higgins scored 27 to help lead Saint Francis (BKN) to the victory, and Mezie Offurum scored 17 points for Mount St. Mary’s.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is shooting 39.7% and averaging 13.1 points for the Mountaineers. Offurum is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Michael Cubbage is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

