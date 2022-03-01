Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers play in NEC Tournament against the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-19, 7-11 NEC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-17, 9-7 NEC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers play in the NEC Tournament against the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Mountaineers are 7-5 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is sixth in the NEC with 12.5 assists per game led by Jalen Benjamin averaging 4.1.

The Terriers have gone 7-11 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 6-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Saint Francis (BKN) won 64-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Rob Higgins led Saint Francis (BKN) with 27 points, and Mezie Offurum led Mount St. Mary’s with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is averaging 13.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Mountaineers. Offurum is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Michael Cubbage is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

