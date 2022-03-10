Murray leads Long Beach over Bakersfield 72-61 in Big West

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Joel Murray had 25 points as top-seeded Long Beach State got past ninth-seeded Cal State Bakersfield 72-61 in the quarterfinals of the Big West Conference tourney on Thursday.

Jordan Roberts had 16 points for Long Beach State (19-11). Jadon Jones added 14 points. Aboubacar Traore had nine rebounds.

Justin McCall had 19 points for the Roadrunners (8-19). Cameron Smith added 14 points. Justin Edler-Davis had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.