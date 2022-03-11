On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Murray leads No. 24 Iowa past Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

MARK AMBROGI
March 11, 2022 4:42 pm
1 min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Keegan Murray had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 24 Iowa to a 84-74 victory over Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Fifth-seeded Iowa will meet ninth-seeded Indiana, a surprise winner over top-seeded Illinois, in Saturday’s semifinals.

Jordan Bohannon and Tony Perkins each scored 16 points for the Hawkeyes (24-9). Kris Murray added nine points and five rebounds.

Geo Baker led fourth-seeded Rutgers (18-13) with 23 points. Clifford Omoruyi had 17 points, and Ron Harper Jr. and Paul Mulchay each scored 13. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 18 points midway through the second half.

The Scarlet Knights cut the lead to 71-63 but could get no closer.

Trailing 79-66, the Rutgers bench was called for a technical and Bohannon hit two free throws to help seal it.

Murray scored 18 of his points in the first half to help the Hawkeyes take a 41-32 advantage.

Rutgers had an early 15-5 lead, but Iowa responded by using a 15-1 run to take a 28-20 lead with 6:18 left in the first half.

Iowa shot 48% in the first half compared to 39% for Rutgers. The Hawkeyes held a 21-11 rebounding edge before intermission.

For the game, Iowa shot 49% to 45% for Rutgers.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights hope their 12-8 record in the tough Big Ten will enough to earn an NCAA Tournament berth despite three straight nonconference losses to DePaul, Lafayette and UMass.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have won seven of eight and are entering the NCAA Tournament with momentum. Iowa blew by Northwestern 112-76 Thursday to set a Big Ten Tournament record for points.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Anxiously awaits Selection Sunday.

Iowa: Faces Indiana on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

