Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Murray scores 21 to lift Rider over Iona 71-70 in MAAC

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 9:39 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. made an off-balance shot in the lane with 7.3 seconds left and Rider narrowly defeated top-seeded Iona 71-70 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Murray finished with 21 points and Mervin James had 13 points for Rider (14-18). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Allen Powell had 11 points.

Tyson Jolly had 19 points for the Gaels (25-7). Elijah Joiner added 13 points. Walter Clayton Jr. had 12 points and six assists. Nelly Junior Joseph had 11 points and five blocks.

___

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|1 Data For Breakfast: Where Your Data...
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force One arrives in Fort Worth