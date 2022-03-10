N. Colorado 68, E. Washington 67

E. WASHINGTON (18-15)
Acliese 4-13 4-5 12, Allegri 4-9 2-2 10, Price 4-8 0-3 9, Bergersen 5-8 4-5 14, Venters 9-18 2-2 22, Magnuson 0-1 0-0 0, Landdeck 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 12-17 67.
N. COLORADO (19-14)
Jongkuch 1-2 0-0 2, Hume 2-8 0-0 5, Johnson 9-16 1-3 24, Kountz 6-17 3-4 17, Kuxhausen 4-11 3-3 14, Knecht 1-6 0-0 3, Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0, Bloch 1-3 0-0 3, Melvin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 7-10 68.
Halftime_N. Colorado 42-32. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 3-15 (Venters 2-5, Price 1-2, Bergersen 0-1, Landdeck 0-1, Magnuson 0-1, Allegri 0-2, Acliese 0-3), N. Colorado 13-31 (Johnson 5-8, Kuxhausen 3-9, Kountz 2-3, Bloch 1-2, Knecht 1-3, Hume 1-5, Kennedy 0-1). Fouled Out_Hume. Rebounds_E. Washington 38 (Acliese 11), N. Colorado 32 (Jongkuch 11). Assists_E. Washington 8 (Magnuson 3), N. Colorado 13 (Hume 4). Total Fouls_E. Washington 16, N. Colorado 17. A_2,022 (5,732).
