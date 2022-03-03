N. Colorado 75, Montana 66

N. COLORADO (18-13)
Jongkuch 6-9 0-1 12, Hume 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 7-13 3-4 20, Kountz 8-13 12-13 29, Kuxhausen 1-3 0-0 3, Knecht 3-9 0-0 7, Kennedy 1-1 0-0 2, Melvin 0-1 0-0 0, Bloch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 15-18 75.
MONTANA (18-12)
Bannan 3-7 6-9 12, Blakney 1-1 0-0 2, Beasley 5-11 4-6 15, Martin 1-8 0-0 2, Whitney 2-7 3-4 7, Parker 3-9 2-3 8, Carter-Hollinger 6-7 0-0 14, Owens 1-1 0-0 2, Vazquez 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 23-52 16-24 66.
Halftime_N. Colorado 34-27. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 6-17 (Johnson 3-6, Knecht 1-3, Kountz 1-3, Kuxhausen 1-3, Hume 0-2), Montana 4-11 (Carter-Hollinger 2-2, Vazquez 1-1, Beasley 1-3, Whitney 0-1, Martin 0-2, Parker 0-2). Rebounds_N. Colorado 34 (Jongkuch 14), Montana 22 (Bannan 9). Assists_N. Colorado 11 (Hume, Johnson 4), Montana 6 (Parker 3). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 19, Montana 17. A_3,278 (7,321).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.