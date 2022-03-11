N. Colorado 86, Portland St. 79

PORTLAND ST. (14-17)
Thomas 4-12 4-6 13, Alley 5-17 1-2 11, Burke 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 7-16 7-10 22, Squire 4-11 4-4 14, Ruffin 3-7 6-10 12, Curtiss 2-3 0-0 4, Starks 0-1 0-0 0, Eyman 0-2 1-2 1, Dawson 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 25-70 25-36 79.
N. COLORADO (20-14)
Jongkuch 3-5 3-6 9, Hume 2-4 4-5 8, Johnson 3-8 1-2 8, Kountz 11-15 10-11 36, Kuxhausen 3-8 0-0 8, Knecht 4-7 8-10 17, Bloch 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Melvin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 26-34 86.
Halftime_Portland St. 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 4-19 (Squire 2-5, Carter 1-3, Thomas 1-4, Starks 0-1, Ruffin 0-2, Alley 0-4), N. Colorado 8-20 (Kountz 4-6, Kuxhausen 2-6, Johnson 1-3, Knecht 1-4, Hume 0-1). Fouled Out_Burke, Squire, Johnson. Rebounds_Portland St. 32 (Thomas, Alley 6), N. Colorado 35 (Hume 11). Assists_Portland St. 7 (Carter 3), N. Colorado 6 (Johnson 3). Total Fouls_Portland St. 28, N. Colorado 25.
