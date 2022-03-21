On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
N. Colorado 87, UNC-Asheville 84

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 5:43 pm
< a min read
      

UNC-ASHEVILLE (17-15)

Jude 2-4 2-3 8, Pember 9-17 5-6 24, Jones 5-10 0-0 13, Stephney 3-5 0-0 6, Thorpe 11-23 2-2 24, Battle 3-8 0-0 6, Kimble 1-3 0-0 3, Marable 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 34-71 9-13 84.

N. COLORADO (22-15)

Jongkuch 5-7 1-4 11, Hume 6-10 0-0 15, Johnson 2-7 0-1 5, Kountz 11-17 3-4 29, Kuxhausen 6-11 1-1 18, Knecht 3-7 0-0 7, Bloch 0-2 0-0 0, Melvin 1-1 0-0 2, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 5-10 87.

Halftime_UNC-Asheville 41-38. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 7-18 (Jones 3-6, Jude 2-4, Kimble 1-3, Pember 1-3, Stephney 0-2), N. Colorado 14-31 (Kuxhausen 5-9, Kountz 4-6, Hume 3-7, Knecht 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Bloch 0-2). Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 31 (Pember 10), N. Colorado 35 (Jongkuch 9). Assists_UNC-Asheville 12 (Stephney 6), N. Colorado 16 (Kountz 6). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 15, N. Colorado 14.

