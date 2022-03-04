N. Illinois 58, Ohio 57

OHIO (23-8)
Carter 5-12 0-1 10, Roderick 0-6 0-0 0, Vander Plas 0-4 9-11 9, Mil.Brown 3-6 0-0 9, Sears 5-13 7-7 19, Schmock 2-7 0-0 6, Clayton 1-2 0-0 2, Ezuma 0-0 0-0 0, Adelodun 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-51 16-19 57.
N. ILLINOIS (9-21)
Makuoi 2-4 2-2 6, Crump 2-3 2-4 6, Hankerson 5-11 3-4 15, Russell 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 7-15 1-1 15, Okanu 1-6 0-0 2, Hunter 3-6 1-1 7, Kueth 0-3 2-2 2, Kon 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-51 11-14 58.
Halftime_N. Illinois 27-21. 3-Point Goals_Ohio 7-25 (Mil.Brown 3-4, Sears 2-5, Schmock 2-6, Clayton 0-1, Vander Plas 0-2, Carter 0-3, Roderick 0-4), N. Illinois 3-17 (Hankerson 2-7, Russell 1-1, Crump 0-1, Williams 0-2, Hunter 0-3, Kueth 0-3). Rebounds_Ohio 28 (Sears 8), N. Illinois 38 (Williams 9). Assists_Ohio 10 (Sears 8), N. Illinois 10 (Crump, Hankerson, Williams 2). Total Fouls_Ohio 12, N. Illinois 21.
