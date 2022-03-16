N. Iowa 80, Saint Louis 68

N. IOWA (20-11)
Carter 7-14 4-4 19, Berhow 6-12 0-0 18, Green 7-15 2-2 21, Heise 3-5 0-2 7, Pickford 2-3 0-0 5, Born 3-6 0-0 8, Phyfe 0-1 2-2 2, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Kimmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 8-10 80.
SAINT LOUIS (23-12)
Okoro 6-10 0-0 12, Jimerson 7-17 2-2 20, Jones 1-3 4-4 6, Nesbitt 1-5 5-8 8, Thatch 5-12 1-2 11, Strickland 2-5 1-1 5, Hargrove 2-3 0-0 4, Linssen 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 13-17 68.
Halftime_N. Iowa 43-38. 3-Point Goals_N. Iowa 16-37 (Berhow 6-10, Green 5-10, Born 2-5, Pickford 1-2, Heise 1-3, Carter 1-7), Saint Louis 5-18 (Jimerson 4-9, Nesbitt 1-3, Williams 0-1, Jones 0-2, Thatch 0-3). Rebounds_N. Iowa 27 (Berhow 7), Saint Louis 36 (Okoro 13). Assists_N. Iowa 14 (Carter 5), Saint Louis 13 (Thatch 5). Total Fouls_N. Iowa 15, Saint Louis 10. A_3,521 (10,600).
