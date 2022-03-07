N. Kentucky 57, Fort Wayne 43

N. KENTUCKY (20-11)
Brandon 0-1 0-0 0, Faulkner 4-14 0-0 9, Langdon 3-8 2-2 9, Vinson 2-7 0-1 5, Warrick 7-15 4-4 19, Robinson 2-5 1-2 5, Nelson 3-4 1-2 7, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Pivorius 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-56 8-13 57.
FORT WAYNE (21-11)
Kpedi 3-5 3-5 9, Planutis 0-3 0-0 0, Chong Qui 4-11 0-1 9, Godfrey 3-16 4-4 11, Pipkins 2-10 2-2 6, Billups 1-3 0-0 2, Peterson 1-3 0-0 3, DeJurnett 1-1 1-2 3, Benford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 10-14 43.
Halftime_N. Kentucky 25-19. 3-Point Goals_N. Kentucky 5-19 (Pivorius 1-2, Langdon 1-3, Vinson 1-3, Faulkner 1-4, Warrick 1-6, Robinson 0-1), Fort Wayne 3-20 (Peterson 1-3, Chong Qui 1-4, Godfrey 1-7, Pipkins 0-1, Billups 0-2, Planutis 0-3). Rebounds_N. Kentucky 43 (Brandon 14), Fort Wayne 28 (Kpedi 7). Assists_N. Kentucky 12 (Langdon, Vinson 4), Fort Wayne 8 (Godfrey 4). Total Fouls_N. Kentucky 15, Fort Wayne 15.
