N. Kentucky 77, Detroit 59

March 3, 2022 9:00 pm
DETROIT (14-15)

Isiani 1-5 0-1 3, Waterman 1-3 1-2 3, Davis 5-17 6-6 17, Harvey 2-8 0-0 5, Johnson 3-6 0-0 8, McAdoo 6-13 5-5 19, Akec 2-4 0-0 4, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 12-14 59.

N. KENTUCKY (19-11)

Brandon 3-7 2-2 8, Faulkner 4-8 4-4 13, Langdon 4-9 2-2 10, Vinson 2-9 3-4 9, Warrick 8-12 7-8 25, Nelson 2-2 3-3 7, Robinson 1-2 2-2 5, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Pivorius 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 23-25 77.

Halftime_N. Kentucky 31-21. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 7-28 (Johnson 2-4, McAdoo 2-5, Harvey 1-4, Isiani 1-4, Davis 1-7, Akec 0-2, Waterman 0-2), N. Kentucky 6-16 (Warrick 2-4, Vinson 2-5, Robinson 1-2, Faulkner 1-5). Fouled Out_Harvey, Brandon. Rebounds_Detroit 26 (Harvey 6), N. Kentucky 36 (Brandon 11). Assists_Detroit 6 (Davis 3), N. Kentucky 12 (Vinson 5). Total Fouls_Detroit 18, N. Kentucky 18.

