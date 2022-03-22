On Air: Off The Shelf
Nadal out injured at least 1 month in lead-up to French Open

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 10:55 am
MADRID (AP) —

Rafael Nadal will be sidelined for four to six weeks because of a rib injury, putting in jeopardy his preparations for the French Open in two months.

Nadal said Tuesday he underwent exams after arriving in Spain from the United States and results showed he has a stress fracture on one of his left ribs.

The injury was sustained in the semifinals at Indian Wells against Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal lost in the final to Taylor Fritz in two sets Sunday.

“This is not good news and I didn’t expect it,” Nadal wrote on Twitter. “I’m devastated and sad because it comes after a great start to the season.”

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

