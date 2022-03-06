NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Results

Sunday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (13) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 274 laps, 50 points.

2. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 274, 48.

3. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 274, 52.

4. (37) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 274, 41.

5. (14) William Byron, Chevrolet, 274, 48.

6. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 274, 31.

7. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 274, 30.

8. (12) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 274, 34.

9. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 274, 43.

10. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 274, 28.

11. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 274, 26.

12. (25) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 274, 28.

13. (31) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 274, 24.

14. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 274, 27.

15. (29) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 274, 22.

16. (19) Harrison Burton, Ford, 274, 21.

17. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 274, 20.

18. (27) Chris Buescher, Ford, 274, 19.

19. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 274, 18.

20. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 274, 17.

21. (9) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 274, 16.

22. (16) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 274, 0.

23. (30) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 274, 14.

24. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 273, 13.

25. (17) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 273, 13.

26. (33) Cody Ware, Ford, 273, 11.

27. (22) Michael McDowell, Ford, 273, 10.

28. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 272, 9.

29. (34) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 271, 0.

30. (36) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 267, 7.

31. (23) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 264, 6.

32. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, garage, 219, 14.

33. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, engine, 171, 4.

34. (26) Greg Biffle, Chevrolet, fuelpump, 148, 3.

35. (4) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 135, 5.

36. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 104, 5.

37. (21) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, accident, 92, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 117.521 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 29 minutes, 50 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .178 seconds.

Caution Flags: 12 for 60 laps.

Lead Changes: 23 among 15 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 0-32; R.Blaney 33-42; A.Bowman 43-49; D.Hamlin 50-65; Ku.Busch 66-69; W.Byron 70-77; A.Bowman 78-83; M.McDowell 84-87; B.Keselowski 88-90; D.Hamlin 91-105; Ky.Busch 106-112; R.Chastain 113-136; G.Biffle 137; K.Larson 138-159; R.Chastain 160-217; K.Larson 218; R.Stenhouse 219-222; T.Dillon 223; Ky.Busch 224-225; R.Chastain 226; Ky.Busch 227-266; M.Truex 267; K.Larson 268-271; A.Bowman 272-274

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 3 times for 83 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 49 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 32 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 31 laps; K.Larson, 3 times for 27 laps; A.Bowman, 3 times for 16 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 10 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 8 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 4 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 4 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 3 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Dillon, 1 time for 1 lap; G.Biffle, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 1; A.Cindric, 1; A.Bowman, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 113; 2. M.Truex, 107; 3. J.Logano, 104; 4. A.Cindric, 103; 5. Ky.Busch, 102; 6. A.Almirola, 97; 7. C.Elliott, 88; 8. A.Bowman, 80; 9. B.Wallace, 78; 10. A.Dillon, 78; 11. B.Keselowski, 77; 12. Ku.Busch, 77; 13. R.Blaney, 75; 14. C.Briscoe, 74; 15. E.Jones, 74; 16. K.Harvick, 69.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

