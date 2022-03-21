Trending:
NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through March 20

1. Chase Elliott, 171.

2. Joey Logano, 164.

3. Chase Briscoe, 156.

4. William Byron, 150.

5. Ryan Blaney, 148.

6. Kurt Busch, 148.

7. Aric Almirola, 144.

8. Martin Truex Jr, 142.

9. Alex Bowman, 140.

10. Ross Chastain, 137.

11. Kyle Busch, 136.

12. Kyle Larson, 135.

13. Daniel Suárez, 127.

14. Kevin Harvick, 127.

15. Tyler Reddick, 126.

16. Brad Keselowski, 122.

17. Austin Cindric, 121.

18. Bubba Wallace, 120.

19. Erik Jones, 115.

20. Chris Buescher, 113.

21. Austin Dillon, 99.

22. Justin Haley, 94.

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 91.

24. Corey Lajoie, 87.

25. Ty Dillon, 86.

26. Denny Hamlin, 79.

27. Michael McDowell, 78.

28. Cole Custer, 76.

29. Todd Gilliland, 72.

30. Christopher Bell, 69.

31. BJ McLeod, 56.

32. Harrison Burton, 54.

33. Cody Ware, 53.

34. David Ragan, 48.

35. Garrett Smithley, 28.

36. Greg Biffle, 21.

37. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.

